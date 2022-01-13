Davenport man gets 25-year prison sentence for fatal 2020 shooting

A 25-year prison sentence was given to Parker Belz for the fatal shooting of Italia Kelly in May 2020.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport native Parker Belz received a 25-year prison sentence on Wednesday following the fatal shooting Italia Kelly in May 2020.

According to court documents, Belz is charged with attempted murder and must serve at least 17 and a half years of the 25-year sentence and pay $150,000 in restitutions.

A plea deal was filed with the Scott County District Court on Oct. 5, 2021, reducing the initial charges against Belz.

Belz was originally charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of the 22-year-old after she was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 3101 W. Kimberly Road during a night of riots and protests amid the death of George Floyd.

Kelly was riding passenger in a vehicle on May 31, 2020 in the Walmart parking lot when police say a single shot was fired, striking her in the torso.

Then 21-year-old Parker Belz was arrested. His actions forever changed the lives of the Kelly family.

Italia's mother, Sharon, spoke with News 8 after the plea deal was reached last October. She explained the family felt is was the best course of action to see justice served.

"We knew we could have gone to trial but as a family we decided we weren't mentally ready for all that," Kelly said. "And who knows what the trial of the outcome could have been, he (Belz) could have gotten a lesser sentence than this."

Kelly added that the decision helped the family move on with some closure after the loss of Italia.