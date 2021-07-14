Police presence blocks off street near Locust Street in Davenport

News 8 saw a crash scene near West Pleasant Street and Washington Street - just north of the Taco Bell on Locust Street.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police blocked off the street at the corner of Washington and West Pleasant in Davenport following a car crash. That's just north of the Taco Bell on Locust Street.

News 8 was on the scene, where it appears that multiple cars were damaged.

Davenport Police Department said it's related to an incident that started in Bettendorf and ended in Davenport, and that Bettendorf Police are actively investigating the crash.

According to Davenport Police, Iowa State Patrol was involved in the incident because of an injury