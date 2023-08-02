Marcy Oglesby appears in court with upgraded charges, victim's family alleges long-term poisoning

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — The Maquon woman now accused of murdering the person whose body she allegedly hid in a storage unit appeared in court for the first time since receiving upgraded charges.
50-year-old Marcy Oglesby appeared in Knox County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8 for a preliminary hearing on new charges, which include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance and concealment of a homicide death.
Prior to the new charges, she pled not guilty to concealment of death — a Class 4 Felony.
The victim's family appeared at the hearing, confirming his identity to be a man named Richard Young. A toxicology report was also shown, which revealed that a high level of a toxic chemical commonly found in eyedrops was found in Young's system. Young's family is alleging that he was poisoned over a long period of time.
The incident dates back to Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, when Knox County deputies responded to the Maquon storage unit after complaints of a suspicious smell. The deputies contacted the facility's manager and Oglesby, the unit's renter, and began a search.
Oglesby claimed that the smell came from an opossum that had previously died in the unit. When police came across a large box that she refused to open, Oglesby admitted that there was a body inside it. She was then taken into custody and received her initial charge of concealment of death.
