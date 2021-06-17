Muscatine citizens helped stop sexual assault, police say

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine police are crediting two good Samaritans with helping stop a sexual assault on Wednesday, June 16.
Police say two people were out for a walk near Park Plaza Mobile Home Park in Muscatine when they heard a woman call out for help. They say the pair immediately called 911 and Muscatine police were able to get there in time and stop the sexual assault while it was taking place.
Officers arrested 38-year-old Jeromy Griffith on charges of third-degree Sexual Abuse and Serious Domestic Assault.
The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be pending.