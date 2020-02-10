Man shot in the leg in Davenport neighborhood

A man was shot in the leg after a dispute between two groups escalated to gunfire, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday, October 1 in the 1000 block of Scott Street; that's in a neighborhood west of North Harrison Street.

Police said the injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment. A vehicle was also shot and damaged.

A little more than four hours later, around 9:20 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Washington Street where gunfire had been reported. A garage and another vehicle were damaged. There were no injuries in this incident.