How to get a free flu vaccination in the Quad Cities

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's more important than ever for everyone to get a flu shot. Get a free flu vaccination for your child on Oct. 24, 2020.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Flu season is quickly coming and with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, doctors say this year could be the most challenging yet.

Free for children

Keep you and your loved ones safe with a free flu vaccination for your child on Oct. 24, 2020.

Typically, doctors administer shots at all local schools. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a free clinic will be held at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa.

"No one knows what this is exactly going to look like but we will be here to help," Dr. Anne O'Donnell with Genesis Health Systems said.

"However what we do know is what were already doing to spread… to prevent the spread of COVID 19 virus, that will help prevent the spread of the influenza virus.

Check back here for more information as the event gets closer.

Free with insurance

A drive-through flu vaccination clinic will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Greater Quad City Auto Auction at 4015 78th Ave., Milan, Illinois from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Rock Island County Health Department event is open to all and there is no out-of-pocket expense for those with Medicare, Medicaid or insurance. For those without insurance, a flu vaccine is $35.

“This year is it vitally important for everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine because COVID-19 and serious cases of influenza use the same health care resources: intensive care beds, ventilators and staff,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

“COVID-19 and influenza are different viruses. You could get both. However, a flu shot greatly reduces the probability that you will get the flu. Please get the flu vaccination to help preserve health care resources and take care of our community’s health.”

Walk-in flu vaccination clinics are also open at the health department from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 13, 20 and 27 as well as on Saturday, Nov. 10.