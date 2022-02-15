Man charged in Burlington shooting that injured 64-year-old, police say

Burlington police arrest Joshua Tracey Manfredi, 30, on several charges related to the early morning shooting, according to a press release.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A man is charged on multiple counts after a shooting left another man injured in Burlington early Tuesday morning, according to the Burlington Police Department.

A Burlington Police Department press release says the incident happened around 6:08 a.m., February 15, 2022, in the 500 block of S Central Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound "to his lower extremities."

The victim, who was not identified in the release, was then transported to a nearby hospital. Police did not specify the man's medical status in the press release.

The Burlington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division then conducted multiple interviews and executed search warrants. Police found a gun related to the shooting, according to the press release.

Burlington police arrested 30-year-old Joshua Tracey Manfredi of Burlington on several charges related to the early morning shooting. Those charges include willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police say Manfredi has been transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Center and is being held on no bond until his first appearance with a judge.

