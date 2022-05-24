Inmate at Henry County Jail assaults, injures multiple jail staff

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An inmate in custody at the Henry County Jail faces assault charges after an incident Saturday, May 21 that left multiple jail staff and a sheriff's deputy injured, according to a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
The inmate, 23-year-old Jeremiah Trevaughn Dean of Iowa City, Iowa, became combative at about 12:30 a.m. Monday when jail staff was attempting to remove him from a cell, police said.
The jail staff and a deputy were left with minor injuries after the altercation, and Dean was charged with four counts of Assault by an Inmate with Bodily Fluids or Secretions, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations with Bodily Injury, and Interference with Official Acts Causing Bodily Injury.