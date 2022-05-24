Inmate at Henry County Jail assaults, injures multiple jail staff

The assault happened after midnight Saturday when jail staff attempted to remove Jeremiah Dean from a cell.

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An inmate in custody at the Henry County Jail faces assault charges after an incident Saturday, May 21 that left multiple jail staff and a sheriff's deputy injured, according to a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate, 23-year-old Jeremiah Trevaughn Dean of Iowa City, Iowa, became combative at about 12:30 a.m. Monday when jail staff was attempting to remove him from a cell, police said.