x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Inmate at Henry County Jail assaults, injures multiple jail staff

The assault happened after midnight Saturday when jail staff attempted to remove Jeremiah Dean from a cell.
Credit: Shuttershudder - stock.adobe.com

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An inmate in custody at the Henry County Jail faces assault charges after an incident Saturday, May 21 that left multiple jail staff and a sheriff's deputy injured, according to a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate, 23-year-old Jeremiah Trevaughn Dean of Iowa City, Iowa, became combative at about 12:30 a.m. Monday when jail staff was attempting to remove him from a cell, police said.

The jail staff and a deputy were left with minor injuries after the altercation, and Dean was charged with four counts of Assault by an Inmate with Bodily Fluids or Secretions, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations with Bodily Injury, and Interference with Official Acts Causing Bodily Injury.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Monday night shooting in Monmouth leaves 1 injured