Corrections officer charged, fired after inmate accuses him of sexual misconduct, Henry County Sheriff's Office says

A news release from the Illinois sheriff's department says Trayton Jones, 21, has been terminated from his position following an allegation from a female inmate.

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A now-former Henry County Jail corrections officer has been charged with multiple counts after a female inmate reported he committed sexual misconduct against her, according to a Tuesday news release from the sheriff's office.

According to the release, Trayton Jones, 21, of Toulon, Illinois, is charged with two counts of custodial sexual misconduct and two counts of official misconduct after an inmate came forward with the allegation on April 15.

The sheriff's office said the complaint was "immediately" turned over to the Illinois State Police's Division of Criminal Investigation. Investigators arrested Jones on Monday, April 18.

The Criminal Division of Investigation and the Henry County States Attorney's Office were still investigating the incident as of Tuesday, April 19.

WQAD News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.

According to Illinois law, a person commits custodial sexual misconduct when an individual:

Is an employee of a penal system and engages in sexual conduct or sexual penetration with a person who is in the custody of that penal system;

Is an employee of a treatment and detention facility and engages in sexual conduct or sexual penetration with a person who is in the custody of that treatment and detention facility; or

Is an employee of a law enforcement agency and engages in sexual conduct or sexual penetration with a person who is in the custody of a law enforcement agency or employee.

Illinois law says a public officer, employee or special government agent commits official misconduct when they commit any of the following acts:

Intentionally or recklessly fails to perform any mandatory duty as required by law.

Knowingly performs an act that they know they are forbidden by law to perform.

With intent to obtain a personal advantage for themselves or another, they perform an act in excess of their lawful authority.

Solicits or knowingly accepts the performance of any act for a fee or reward which they know is not authorized by law.