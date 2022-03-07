Galesburg police arrest man following North West Street shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg police charged a 37-year-old man with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that occurred Thursday, March 3 on North West Street.
According to a news release from Galesburg Police Chief Russell Idle, officers responded to the shooting Thursday in the 1400 block of North West Street and found a victim suffering a gunshot wound to the torso.
Later Thursday afternoon, Brandon Wilson was arrested on several outstanding warrants, and Wilson had been in police custody since then, police said.
Upon investigation into the shooting, police charged Wilson on Monday, March 7 with the attempted murder charge, and he will remain in the Knox County Jail pending a court appearance.