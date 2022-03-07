Galesburg police arrest man following North West Street shooting

The incident that left one with a gunshot wound to the torso happened Thursday on North West Street in Galesburg.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg police charged a 37-year-old man with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that occurred Thursday, March 3 on North West Street.

According to a news release from Galesburg Police Chief Russell Idle, officers responded to the shooting Thursday in the 1400 block of North West Street and found a victim suffering a gunshot wound to the torso.

Later Thursday afternoon, Brandon Wilson was arrested on several outstanding warrants, and Wilson had been in police custody since then, police said.