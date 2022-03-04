Shooting near Hamilton Elementary sends school into lockdown Friday

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning across the street from Hamilton Elementary School in Moline.

MOLINE, Ill. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning across the street from Hamilton Elementary School and sent the school into lockdown, according to the Moline Police Department.

Officers arrived at about 8 a.m. near 7th Street and 32nd Avenue in Moline, right when school was starting for the day. According to police, an argument between two men resulted in one person shot with life-threatening injuries. The suspect had fled the scene, but police were able to take him into custody.

Out of precaution, Moline police directed the elementary school to go into a soft lockdown, which meant students were free to move around in the building but no one could enter or exit the building, said Candace Sountris, director for public relations and communications with the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

7th Street was momentarily closed as police worked to gather evidence at the scene of the incident.

According to police, all children and staff at the school were safe, the school was operating as normal and there was no longer any danger to the public, school or residents in the area as of 9:15 a.m. Monday.

