2 people shot near Moline apartments

MOLINE, Ill. — Two people were shot Friday afternoon in a parking lot near Wellington Apartments in the 1200 block of 14th Street in Moline.
Police on scene told News 8 the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. and they do not believe it was a random shooting.
The two victims did not suffer life-threatening injuries and no suspects were arrested.
Moline police are currently investigating the incident.
