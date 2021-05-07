Dixon, Illinois Police arrest potential active shooter during planned fireworks show

Officers arrested a 15 year-old with a loaded gun Sunday night, July 4th.

DIXON, Ill. — Police say they've arrested a potential active shooter in the city.

Police say they received a tip about a credible threat to the Peoria Avenue Bridge during the planned fireworks show Sunday, July 4th. After searching the area, officers found and arrested a 15-year-old from Sterling with a loaded gun and believed there may have been more armed individuals in the area.

The bridge was quickly evacuated by police. No other arrests have been made.