Dixon, Illinois Police arrest potential active shooter during planned fireworks show

DIXON, Ill. — Police say they've arrested a potential active shooter in the city.
Police say they received a tip about a credible threat to the Peoria Avenue Bridge during the planned fireworks show Sunday, July 4th. After searching the area, officers found and arrested a 15-year-old from Sterling with a loaded gun and believed there may have been more armed individuals in the area.
The bridge was quickly evacuated by police. No other arrests have been made.
Anyone with further information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Lee / Ogle Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their name and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.00.