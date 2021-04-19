Body of missing Rockford man found in the Rock River near Dixon

The body of a missing Rockford, Illinois man was found in the Rock River in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department said the body was reported around 8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, just north of Dixon. It was discovered south of Lowell Park near the west bank.

After an autopsy on Friday, the body was identified as 28-year-old Patrick Reum, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. He was reported missing back on December 12, 2020.

According to a report from WIFR, Reum had been last seen near the river in downtown Rockford. He said he was going for a walk, and left without his phone, keys or wallet, according to his mother. She said it was not like him.

The search for him continued into April, when rescue boats and K9s searched around the Rock River in Rockford during the weekend of April 17.