Man accused in 2018 Dixon High School shooting to spend 2 years in DHS custody

DIXON, Ill. — The man who has been accused of opening fire at Dixon High School will spend no more than two years in the custody of the Department of Human Services, according to a statement from authorities involved in the court proceedings.

When he was 19 years old, in May of 2018, Dixon High School student Matthew Milby came to graduation practice with a loaded gun and exchanged fire with a school resource officer, according to previous reports. Milby was shot and injured in the exchange.

Previous reports show that according to Milby's defense attorney, Thomas Murray, Milby has a mental disorder. He has previously been found unfit to stand trial.

A discharge hearing was held in mid-May 2021, where a judge found Milby "not not guilty" on attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm against Mark Dallas and Andrew McKay.

Milby was acquitted of the aggravated discharge charges, according to the statement.

If Milby remains unfit after the two years he spends with the Department of Human Services, the State can move to have him civilly committed up to 80 years, which is the maximum sentence from the attempted murder charge.

“I am happy that Officer Dallas and Teacher Andrew McKay had an opportunity to tell the public what happened to them on May 16, 2018," said Lee County State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra. "The officers of the Dixon Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and the scientists at the Illinois State Police Crime Lab all put in incredible hours to help us put this case before the judge. I would especially like to recognize my First Assistant, Brian Brim, and Victim Witness Coordinators, Sara Leisner and Kayla Forsell, for their tireless efforts and consummate professionalism. I could not be prouder of the efforts of the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office and this incredible team of law enforcement professionals we are privileged to work with every day.”