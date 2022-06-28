x
Crime

Police: 2 teens suffer serious gunshot wounds in separate shootings Monday

A 19- and 16-year-old are seriously injured following shootings Monday night in Davenport. Police say the incidents are not currently linked.
Credit: MGN

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two teenage males, ages 19 and 16, were seriously injured following shootings late Monday night, June 27 in Davenport. As of Tuesday, June 28, Davenport police said there was no information linking the incidents.

The first shooting happened at about 11:05 p.m. Monday on the 1000 block of Scott Street, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. 

Police responded to a report of shots fired and found a 19-year-old suffering serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

RELATED: Davenport man arrested, charged after setting off pipe bomb in boat, police say

The second shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of East Dover Court. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Both incidents remain under investigation as of Tuesday, police said. 

