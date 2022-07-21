Man shot, killed in Clinton Wednesday night

This is the second deadly shooting to happen in the Iowa city this week.

CLINTON, Iowa — A Clinton man is dead after police discovered him lying on a sidewalk Wednesday night, according to the Clinton Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of North 5th Street just before 10:40 p.m. That's when they found 35-year-old Zachary McDivitt suffering from a gunshot wound.

McDivitt was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. Police say there are no immediate threats to the community and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with any information about the incident are asked to call the Clinton Police Department at (563) 243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at (563) 242-6595.

McDivitt's death comes days after another man, 43-year-old Antoine Sampson, was found shot in the middle of a road. He was found at the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South 5th Street.

Sampson died from his injuries.