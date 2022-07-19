Shooting at Heather Ridge Apartments leaves 1 man seriously injured

The shooting occurred Monday at an apartment complex on 14th Street West in Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — On the evening of Monday, July 18, a shooting left one man injured at a Rock Island apartment complex.

At about 11:15 p.m. Monday, a female caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing two men run out of her apartment at Heather Ridge Apartments, located at 9500 14th St. West.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he remained in serious but stable condition as of Tuesday morning, July 19.

Upon investigation, police found a large quantity of suspected cannabis and material associated with the illegal distribution of cannabis inside the apartment where the shooting took place.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, and the incident remained under investigation.