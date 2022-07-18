Sunday night shooting in Clinton leaves 1 dead

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Police told News 8 it happened at the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South 5th Street.

According to the department, officers found an adult man had been shot and was lying in the roadway when they arrived at the scene. The man, 43-year-old Antonie Sampson of Clinton was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public, and an investigation is ongoing.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation, including the Clinton Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Clinton County Sherriff’s Office, Blackhawk Area Task Force, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, Clinton County Attorney’s Office.