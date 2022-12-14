x
Crime

Galesburg man in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot courthouse

The man is accused of threatening to "shoot up" the Knox County Courthouse while on the phone with the traffic division, which caused a lockdown.
Credit: MGN

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg man was arrested for allegedly threatening to attack the courthouse, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, Deputies responded to the Knox County Courthouse after a threat was reported.

Deputies learned that 30-year-old Matthew Sullivan had called the county's traffic division about ongoing cases and allegedly threatened to "shoot up" the courthouse.

Sheriff Jack Harlan then ordered the building to be placed on lockdown until the situation was resolved.

Deputies quickly arrived at Sullivan's Galesburg residence and took him into custody before any action was taken.

Sullivan was charged with one count of felony disorderly conduct and resides in the Knox County Jail awaiting bond.

