Crime

2 arrested for theft following armored car robbery in Hillsdale last week

The incident happened last Wednesday as the armored truck employee was walking into the Tyson plant.
HILLSDALE, Ill. — The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man they believe was involved in the robbery of an armored truck employee outside the Tyson Foods - Joslin plant last week. 

The sheriff's office says calls about the incident came in at 7:49 a.m. on May 31. The employee was walking into the plant to fill the ATM when the suspect "inferred" they had a weapon.

A press release from Wednesday, June 7 says two individuals were arrested and charged with theft following the incident. Their names are Jordan R. Andrews, 24, and Evan F.H. Watz, 25. 

The sheriff's office is searching for Raekwon Jefferson, 26, for his involvement in the robbery. A picture of him can be found in the Facebook post below:

Posted by Rock Island County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

