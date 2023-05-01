Moline police searching for bank robbery suspect

Police say the man got away with an "undetermined" amount of money on Monday morning.

MOLINE, Ill. — A suspect's whereabouts are unknown after he allegedly displayed a handgun to a bank teller and got away with an "undisclosed" amount of money Monday morning, according to the Moline Police Department.

Police say the robbery happened just after 9 a.m. at the Chase Bank at 501 15th St. A lone suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the teller while displaying a handgun.

The suspect then fled on foot with the money on 5th Avenue before "possibly" getting into a black SUV near 13th Street.

Police describe the suspect as a man standing around 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt with a reflective vest, dark pants and black Nike tennis shoes with white soles. He was wearing a rubber mask that made him appear as an older man.

The Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are now investigating the crime.

Those with any information are asked to contact CrimeStoppers through the P3 Tips app or at 309-762-9500. Tips can also be made to the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.