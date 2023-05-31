Suspect robs armored truck outside of Tyson Foods - Joslin plant Wednesday morning

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department says the suspect "inferred" they had a weapon but the employee was not physically injured during the robbery.

HILLSDALE, Ill. — Authorities are investigating a robbery that happened as an armored truck employee walked into the Tyson Foods - Joslin plant Wednesday morning.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office says calls about the incident came in at 7:49 a.m. The employee was walking into the plant to fill the ATM when the suspect "inferred" they had a weapon.

The sheriff's office did not say if the suspect got away with any cash, however, the office did report that the armored truck worker was not physically injured in the incident.

Those with any information about the robbery are asked to contact the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 309-558-3414 or CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500.

Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are helping the sheriff's office with the investigation. More information will be released as it's made available.