Advocates share warning signs for child abuse

MOLINE, Illinois — Child care advocates are shedding light on the signs of child abuse. It comes after two people were charged in the death of a 15-year-old boy with cerebral palsy.

Justin Keim is charged with criminal abuse or neglect of a disabled person. The boy's mother, Jennifer Keim is also in custody and charged with murder.

Police say the 15-year old went into cardio-pulmonary arrest at the hospital back in November.

"This is one of the worst cases that I've seen in 23 years of law enforcement," says Moline Police Chief Darren Gault. "I know it was difficult for the detectives to work. It's certainly heart-wrenching."

The shocking case leaving many wondering how this boy could have died and has child advocates sharing ways to prevent child abuse.

"We wish that that didn't happen," says Brooke Hendrickx with the Child Abuse Council. "Our thoughts go out to the families involved."

Hendrickx says child abuse most often comes from a place of stress and caregivers making decisions under pressure.

"It doesnt make sense for the rest of us," she says. "It doesn't mean that it's always the right decisions. It often is not."

For many, the pandemic has amplified their already stressful lives.

"Our numbers currently are higher," Hendrickx says. "We have more people looking for our services because of what they've been going through."

She says some signs a child may be being abused include changes in their behavior or sudden changes in their schedule or changes in how they interact with others. She adds that sometimes stepping up and talking to a parent or caregiver can get them the help they need before a situation unravels.

People can also anonymously report tips or concerns about possible child abuse by calling 1-800-25 ABUSE.

"Unfortunately, it does take stories like these to bring child abuse in our community, to the forefront," Hendrickx says. "It does happen here. It actually happens way more often than we'd like to think."