Police: 1 injured after shooting in Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Ill — One person is injured after a shooting Monday night in Monmouth, according to a Facebook post from the Monmouth Police Department.
Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to the incident in the 300 block of South 9th Street. Police said the victim was found at the scene and later transported to local medical facilities.
Police have not released any additional details and say the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Monmouth Police Department at (309) 734-8383 or Warren County Crime Stoppers at (309) 734-9363.
