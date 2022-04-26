Donate time, you could save a life: Red Cross seeks volunteers for smoke alarm installation

Volunteers will be installing smoke alarms in Quad Cities homes on Saturday, May 14. Here's how you can sign up to help.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired April 13, 2022.

As part of its Sound the Alarm campaign, the American Red Cross plans to install 50,000 free smoke detectors across the U.S. this year, according to the organization.

The American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois is seeking volunteers for its own Sound the Alarm events in the Quad Cities and Monmouth, Illinois.

The branch hosted a reverse telethon event on April 13, during which Quad Cities residents were able to call in to schedule an appointment for volunteers to come and install up to three free smoke alarms in their homes.

This year's event broke all previous records for the regional Red Cross appointment telethons with nearly 260 people calling in.

Those who sign up to volunteer will help install free smoke alarms and share fire safety information during two events in May:

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14 across the Quad Cities.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 in Monmouth.

Register for upcoming volunteer events here.

Want to make your home safe but missed the chance to make an appointment for free smoke alarms? Fill out this online form to request a virtual education session with a member of the Illinois Home Fire Safety Campaign team.