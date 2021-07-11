St. Ambrose students give back to neighbors at annual 'Bee the Difference Day'

"Bee the Difference Day" is a longstanding tradition at the school, with students volunteering to do community service. Neighbors registered ahead of time to have work done at their house, such as raking leaves, pulling weeds and trimming bushes.

"I like seeing the community very united, especially all the different teams and different sports, clubs, just getting together to support a good cause," Sancen said. "They're helping out the neighbors that can't always go out and rake their leaves. Kind of keeps them in their house and then the students can do their work for them."