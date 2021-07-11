St. Ambrose students give back to neighbors at annual 'Bee the Difference Day'

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Students at St. Ambrose University gathered Sunday afternoon to help give back to the community.
"Bee the Difference Day" is a longstanding tradition at the school, with students volunteering to do community service. Neighbors registered ahead of time to have work done at their house, such as raking leaves, pulling weeds and trimming bushes.
Around 600 students volunteered to work at roughly 90 neighborhood homes, according to director Samantha Sancen.
"I like seeing the community very united, especially all the different teams and different sports, clubs, just getting together to support a good cause," Sancen said. "They're helping out the neighbors that can't always go out and rake their leaves. Kind of keeps them in their house and then the students can do their work for them."
The student government has been putting this event on since 2006.