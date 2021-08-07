St. Ambrose University gets new president Saturday

"Novak will prioritize innovation in the face of a fast-changing higher education landscape, as well as expanding community and business partnerships."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — St. Ambrose University welcomes Dr. Amy Novak as the 14th president of the university on Saturday, August 7th.

Novak takes over the role of the 138-year-old private Catholic University as Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, PhD, concluded her 14-year presidential term.

Novak comes to St. Ambrose after having served as president of Dakota Wesleyan University from April of 2013 through May of this year.

An Inauguration Installation Ceremony will take place on Friday, October 1.

University officials say, "Novak will prioritize innovation in the face of a fast-changing higher education landscape, as well as expanding community and business partnerships, and creating a more diverse and inclusive campus. "

The University went on to say, "Microcredential programs and stackable course credits that can help members of the modern workforce expediently “upskill and reskill” will be among the creative ways St. Ambrose will fulfill the need for continuing education."

“The nature of the knowledge economy is so rapidly changing,” Novak said. “How well we equip students to be lifelong learners is probably more important than it has ever been.”