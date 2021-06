Former Bee Michael Ohiozeis going to the Tokyo Summer Olympics to compete in 4x400 for Great Britain.

Ohioze is on the Olympic Team for Great Britain, and is set as one of the 5 runners chosen for the 4x400 meter relay.