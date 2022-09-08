Customers flock back as Milan's Shanghai Restaurant reopens after fire

Guests lined up outside the Chinese restaurant for hours as it held its reopening for carryout about a year after a fire closed it down.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MILAN, Ill. — A Milan restaurant's reopening was blessed with droves of customers coming back to taste some of their favorite Chinese food Tuesday.

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant reopened for business nearly one year after a severe fire forced it to close last September. The business spent around $100,00 on renovations and new equipment to prepare for the big day.

Currently, Shanghai is only open for carryout orders.

This led to Quad Citizens flocking in droves to line up outside the restaurant for hours to once again get a taste of a local favorite.

"When you can eat in the family atmosphere...they give you great food and just great people," said customer Evette Conroy.

A public, unofficial Facebook page for the restaurant is filled with posters enthusiastically sharing their lines, orders, and stories.

Tell me people in Milan weren’t ready for Shanghai to reopen today. It will be interesting to see the dinner line... Posted by Ronna Roessler on Tuesday, August 9, 2022