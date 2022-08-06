Adopt a pet! Scott Co. Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on June 21, 2021.
If you're looking to adopt a pooch, it's the perfect weekend to do so at the Humane Society of Scott County. Because the shelter has reached "crisis capacity," it is waiving dog adoption fees through Sunday, Aug. 7 to help clear space to take in more dogs.
The discount applies to all dog adoptions except for those under six months of age, according to the shelter. Its regular application procedures and approval process will still apply.
Click/tap here to view all dogs available for adoption at the Humane Society located at 2802 West Central Park Ave. in Davenport.
The Humane Society will also host a Low-Cost Rabies and Microchip Clinic from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Pet Supplies Plus on West Kimberly Road.
During the clinic, rabies vaccines can be purchased for $10, cash only, and microchips can be purchased for $10 with cash or card.