Christkindl.live brings the Quad Cities Christmas market online

This November, the traditional Christmas market and crafts fair can be accessed from the warmth and safety of your home.

An annual holiday tradition is getting an online presence as many communities cancel many of the holiday season's usual activities.

Christkindl.LIVE is an initiative to provide the Quad Cities with the annual Christmas market and crafts fair in safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country and cancel events reaching into the end of the year.

Director of Operations Helen W. goes into more detail on the site's blog, stating that the market will solely focus on over 200 Christmas products that don't include the more generic and standard ones seen on the shelves of larger e-commerce sites. Items are set to include trees, lights, tea leaves, jewelry, hats and gloves, and many handmade German wood items like cuckoo clocks, ornaments, and nutcrackers.

In addition, the site is attempting to translate the feel of a physical market by featuring a booth assistant on a live stream who will help guests with questions, gift ideas, and showcasing products in detail.