These communities are getting millions from Illinois to revitalize downtown areas

More than $106 million in grants were awarded to revitalize downtown areas in the state. Moline, for example, will get $3 million for 7th Ave. reconstruction.

MOLINE, Ill. — Communities in and around the Illinois Quad Cities are receiving a major boost from the state thanks to the Rebuild Illinois State grant program.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 15. The state is handing out $106 million in grants to revitalize 50 commercial downtown areas and main streets throughout Illinois.

In addition, Pritzker's office said projects were offered another $109 million in matching grant funds, a total investment of $215 million. Communities in and around the Quad Cities will receive more than $19 million.

Here's the breakdown:

City of Aledo : $3 million for roadway and streetscape improvements, including public plazas.

: $3 million for roadway and streetscape improvements, including public plazas. City of Galesburg : $2.08 million for Simmons Street streetscape improvements/reconstruction.

: $2.08 million for Simmons Street streetscape improvements/reconstruction. City of Kewanee : $2.95 million for downtown streetscape improvements.

: $2.95 million for downtown streetscape improvements. City of Moline : $3 million for 7th Ave. reconstruction and connector project.

: $3 million for 7th Ave. reconstruction and connector project. City of Monmouth : $3 million for Downtown Square revitalization.

: $3 million for Downtown Square revitalization. City of Rock Falls : $2.2 million for acquisition and redevelopment of the abandoned Micro Industries property.

: $2.2 million for acquisition and redevelopment of the abandoned Micro Industries property. Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, Rock Island: $3 million for "multi-faceted" downtown revitalization.

“I am thrilled to announce that we are doubling last year’s investment in our Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant program to include over 50 communities throughout Illinois to modernize downtowns, address long-awaited infrastructure needs, and boost local economies — in turn, bettering the quality of life for our state’s residents,” said Pritzker in a press release. “With that upgraded infrastructure comes economic opportunity: more jobs, more business growth, and more money pouring into the communities that need it most — and that’s what Rebuild Illinois is all about.”