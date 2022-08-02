150 years of Moline: What you need to know about the city's sesquicentennial celebration

The celebration is expected to draw nearly 20,000 attendees from across the Quad Cities and Midwest for music, food, shopping and activities.

MOLINE, Ill. — Over the last 15 decades, the City of Moline has expanded from a modest frontier settlement to a city home to more than 40,000 people and a metro population of about 400,000.

Marking the anniversary of its incorporation, the city will host a weeklong 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration on Aug. 22-29. It's expected to draw nearly 20,000 attendees from across the Quad Cities and Midwest for music, food, shopping and family activities.

The celebration is free to all ages. More information can be found on the city's sesquicentennial website.

Find some of the sesquicentennial week events below.

Touch-A-Truck - Get up close and personal Saturday, Aug. 27 with more than 30 City vehicles, including buses, squad cars, utility vehicles, construction equipment and garbage trucks. The event goes from 9-11:30 a.m. in the parking lot behind River House and Bad Boyz.

Downtown Moline Heritage Walking Tour - This interactive tour guides walkers through the historic downtown area. The tour is available on all connected devices, or folks can search specific spots on the web map.

Live music on River Drive - Catch free performances Thursday through Saturday on River Drive from over 15 musical acts, including:

Galactic feat. Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph.

Celisse.

Pokey LaFarge.

Lissie.

The Way Down Wanderers.

Banda Cerro Azul.

Mountain Swallower.

Electric Shock.

Jason Carl's Tom Petty Tribute.

Lewis Knudsen.

Grupo Innstinto.

The Fourty Twos.

Logan Springer & The Wonderfully Wild.

Smooth Groove.

Blues Rock-It.

Crooked Cactus.

Piso's Cure.

CJ Parker & XII.