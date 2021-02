DAVENPORT, Iowa — An annual holiday event is returning to the Quad Cities in late summer several months after the day it's named for.

The CASI QC St. Patrick's Day Race for 2021 has been scheduled for August 28, according to a post on the event's official Facebook page.

Organizers say the 2021 race will be following the usual route in downtown Davenport, and that they are excited for the event's return in a time when conditions are expected to be safe enough to plan for.