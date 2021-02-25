Davenport PD recognizes over 150 officers and staff in 2020 awards

One officer was the first to be awarded the Medal of Honor, making him the highest-decorated officer in department history.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport and the Davenport Police Department recognized over 150 officers and staff for their actions and conduct during the summer protests and other acts across 2020.

In a ceremony held the night of Tuesday, February 23, DPD honored 159 total employees with Commendation Bars, including officers and civilian staff who responded to the Summer 2020 protests beginning May 31st, following the death of George Floyd. Commendation Bars are awarded for "an act involving grave personal danger in the intelligent performance of duty or for a highly creditable and unusual police accomplishment."

Other deeds were also recognized, such as an officer who saved two children from drowning in Crow Creek Pond, a group of four officers who performed urgent first aid on a gunshot victim, and a group of six officers who rescued teens from the second story of a burning house.

"To be a police officer is a high calling, one that comes with much responsibility, and I could not be more proud of how the Davenport Police Department served our community with the highest levels of integrity throughout 2020," said Mayor Mike Matson. "When it mattered the most, the men and women of this department stepped in to preserve the safety of our community."

Three officers in particular were specially awarded for their conduct after being ambushed during civil unrest. Detective Patrick Sievert and Sergeant Scott Lansing were presented the Exceptional Merit award for "their conduct, actions, and professionalism in a very a dangerous and stressful situation." Lansing was also awarded the Purple Heart but the Iowa Police Association due to injuries he sustained during the incident.

The officer most recognized during the ceremony was Lieutenant Gregory Benning, who was given the Police Combat and the first-ever Medal of Honor, the highest honor an officer can recieve, in DPD history for protecting his fellow officers during the ambush and helping them to safety. With these awards, Benning is now the highest-decorated officer in the department's history.