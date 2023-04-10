Comics, costumes and community: Free Comic Book Day event coming to Moline Public Library

The free celebration comes to the library on May 6 featuring art, games, crafts and, of course, free comics.

MOLINE, Ill. — Kids and the young at heart have a place to enjoy art, costumes and comics as the Moline Public Library gears up to host its event for Free Comic Book Day on May 6.

The annual event, observed every first Saturday in May since 2002, sees comic book shops, similarly-aligned geek outlets and libraries holding promotions and giving out free comic books to help bring attention and new customers to the market.

The library's celebration, free and open to all ages, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with no signup required.

Guests can pick up the signature free comics, enjoy community art, and participate in comic-themed games and crafts.

Organizers also encourage coming in costume for extra fun.

The library is also holding an art contest in the leadup to May 6, asking the community to create and submit art of their favorite characters, scenes, universes or original creations for the public to see and vote on.

The deadline for art contest submissions is April 29 at 5 p.m., and more information can be found by clicking/tapping here.

Celebrating our favorite comics and graphic novels from all over the multiverse! Show us your favorite characters,... Posted by Moline Public Library, Moline, IL on Monday, April 3, 2023