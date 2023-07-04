Play ball! River Bandits baseball is back

The Quad Cities River Bandits hosted opening day against the South Bend Cubs Friday night.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Modern Woodmen Park has filled with the sounds of baseball again as the Quad Cities River Bandits hosted the South Bend Cubs for Opening Day Friday night.

Fans were already in a line out to the parking lot when the gates opened 45 minutes ahead of first pitch. As for what they can expect for this year, owner Dave Heller told News 8 said they have "more of everything."

That means Friday night fireworks are back and there will be 15 firework shows this year, the most they've ever done Heller said. Tuesday nights will be free t-shirt giveaways, Wednesday nights are $1 Keystone Lights and "Thirstday Thursdays" are also back with $2 beers and free pint glasses. Heller added that they'll be doing a giveaway every Saturday and starting next month, kids will be able to ride the Ferris wheel and carousel for free every Sunday.

The River Bandits ended the 2022 season ranked last in the Midwest League West with 54 wins and 78 losses. Only the year before in 2021, the Kansas City affiliate took home the High-A Central Championship. This year, they'll seek championship No. 13 in the team's history.

Once again, the Bandits' schedule is one week at home and then the next week is on the road. No games are played on Mondays. The Bandits play again at Modern Woodmen Park Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. before they hit the road to Cedar Rapids.

Tickets can be bought on the River Bandits' website or at Modern Woodmen Park's box office.