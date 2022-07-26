Celebration of life for Maquoketa Caves shooting victims set for next Tuesday

Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt will be honored at a celebration of life event at Overman Park in Cedar Falls next week.

Example video title will go here for this video

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A celebration of life event is being organized to honor the lives of the three victims of the Maquoketa Caves shooting last Friday.

Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, as well as their 6-year-old daughter, Lula, were shot and killed on Friday, July 22 while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park by 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, who took his own life.

The family is survived by their 9-year-old son, Arlo, who managed to escape the shooting. A GoFundMe campaign has been raising money to support him in the aftermath of the shooting.

In a Facebook post published in the evening on July 25, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, who personally knew Sarah, announced a celebration of life event dedicated to honoring the family taking place a week later on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The event will be held at Cedar Fall's Overman Park at a time to be announced in the near future, and he invites neighbors and the community to sit together in remembrance.

The Schmidt's extended family is supportive of the event, and the city will even be streaming the ceremony to them so they can participate no matter where they are.

Mayor Green adds that the family's funeral is anticipated to remain private and that he won't share any details for the family's privacy, though he does say that "the city will take the best care of them that we possibly can."

"In closing, tomorrow I expect to be back into the normal workday of a mayor, but all the family members have my cell phone number in case they need anything at all," Mayor Green said. "I’ll continue reaching out for unusual needs like banker’s boxes, drivers, and the like, and also working on this Celebration of Life (and I hope you’ll come). As traumatic as this has all been, I’m buoyed by the love and generosity that’s been poured out by Cedar Falls and the whole nation. I hope you are, too. We’ll get through this together."