How you can support the victims of the Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

A GoFundMe campaign has been created for Arlo Schmidt, who lost his parents and younger sister in the July 22 tragedy.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Editors note: The above video is from July 22.

No one should ever have to deal with the trauma and grief that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt will carry with him for the rest of his life. The young boy's life was flipped upside down when his parents and younger sister were taken from him in a shooting at an Iowa state park.

The shooting happened Friday, July 22 at Maquoketa Caves State Park. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded at about 6:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the park's campgrounds.

When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt dead in their tent. The only survivor of the Cedar Falls, Iowa family was 9-year-old Arlo Schmidt.

Siblings of Sarah and Tyler and Sarah’s cousin established a GoFundMe campaign to help create a trust fund in Arlo's name. As of Monday morning, July 25, the campaign had raised over $192,000 in donations, nearly doubling its original goal of $100,000.

A Meal Train page has also been established to cover food and grocery costs for the Schmidt family as they grieve their loss.

Sarah Schmidt's sister Jana Morehouse called the tragedy a "random act of violence," but police are still investigating any motivation behind the shooting.