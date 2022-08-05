Islamic Center of the Quad Cities giving out backpacks for families in need of back-to-school help on Sunday

The ICQA will be giving out backpacks to families in need on Sunday, Aug. 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Moline.

MOLINE, Ill. — Are your kids in need of new backpacks this back-to-school this season and money is tight? The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is ready to help.

The Islamic Center is holding a backpack giveaway on Sunday, Aug. 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at their 6005 34th Avenue location in Moline.

The center is partnering with the Islamic Circle of North America Relief to give up to two backpacks to families in need of help.

The backpack giveaway is an annual event at the Islamic Center.