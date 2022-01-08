Help Genesis 'Pack the Bus' with school supplies this week

The hospital system's "Pack the Bus" event lasts from Monday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Aug. 4. Supplies will be collected each day between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System is working to help kids in the Quad Cities get the supplies they need to have a successful school year.

According to a release from Genesis, it costs $110 on average to buy supplies for one child.

“There is never enough funding these days for schools to provide everything students need," said Shirley Gusta, the individual coordinating the volunteer effort. "We hope our own Genesis employees and the general public can help fill some of the gaps in supplies."

Here are the drop-off locations for each day:

Monday, Aug. 1 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport, in the parking lot between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building.

at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport, in the parking lot between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Genesis Medical Center, West Central Park, Davenport, on the north side/West Central Park Avenue parking lot, near the atrium.

at Genesis Medical Center, West Central Park, Davenport, on the north side/West Central Park Avenue parking lot, near the atrium. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, in the corner of the Main Parking Lot.

at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, in the corner of the Main Parking Lot. Thursday, Aug. 4 at North Scott Foods, Eldridge.

Here is a list of supplies needed across Quad Cities schools:

AAA Batteries.

Art Brushes.

Backpacks (girl/boy/generic).

Binders (3-Ring).

Bleach Wipes.

Colored Pencils.

Crayons.

Dry Erase Markers.

Facial Tissues.

2 Pocket Folders (Plastic or Paper).

Glue Sticks.

Hand Sanitizer.

Headphones, No Ear Buds.

Highlighters.

Liquid Glue – Elmers.

Mechanical Pencils.

#2 Pencils & Pencil Boxes.

Individual Pencil Sharpeners.

Note Cards.

Ink Pens.

Scissors.

Scotch Tape.

Spiral Notebooks – Wide Lined.

Tabbed Dividers for 3 Ring Binders.

Washable Markers.

Ziplock Bags.