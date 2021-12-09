Live, learn stories of German immigrants with new interactive exhibit

The Immigrant Passport Experience allows visitors to interact with the stories of real people who immigrated to Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The German American Heritage Center & Museum on Thursday, Dec. 9 celebrated the opening of its newest interactive exhibition with a momentous ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to the heritage center, millions of Germans migrated to the U.S. in the mid-to-late 1800s. Scott County was an entry point for many immigrants to the Midwest region, as it was where the first passenger railroad crossed the Mississippi River.

The German immigrants came by sea, train and foot to the City of Davenport, and many stopped at the building that is now the heritage center, which was then a bustling hotel for the long-distance travelers.

The permanent exhibit, titled "The Immigrant Passport Experience," allows visitors to interact with and learn the stories of these real-life immigrants who uprooted their lives before arriving to Davenport.