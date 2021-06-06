Local Museum hopes for boost during museum week after covid forced 80% drop in visitors

Quad Cities Museum Week is a partnership between Visit Quad Cities and local museums.



“We're back and ready for visitors. This year, 14 museums are participating in Quad Cities Museum Week as we celebrate science, art, history, and discovery,” says Charlotte Doehler-Morrison, Vice President Marketing & Communications, Visit Quad Cities. “Each museum offers something completely different and appeals to a variety of audiences and ages. It’s the perfect time to get out with family and friends and try something different.”