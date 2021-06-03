Watch: Brookstone of Aledo senior home residents reunite with love ones

When the home opened its doors to visitors after months of closure, families took the chance to meet once again.

The Brookstone of Aledo senior living center opened its door to visitors Friday afternoon, reuniting residents with their families for the first time in months.

The home had been locked down to the outside for almost an entire year due to the pandemic, and finally got clearance to open up.

Many of the home's 65 residents held heartfelt reunions with loved ones, and News8 was at the scene to capture the moments of love.

Even through the moment of levity, staff are still working hard to keep everyone safe.