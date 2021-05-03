Davenport's Hayes Elementary receives grant from Hy-Vee

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's Hayes Elementary school is $1,000 richer, thanks to a donation from Hy-Vee.
A Hy-Vee contest winner picked the school as the grant recipient.
Hayes Elementary Principal James Goddard said the grant will help the school create more incentives to get children back into the classroom.
Goddard said those incentives could include a pizza party for the best class attendance or raffle drawings at the end of the school year.
"Not only the learning that they get here and the experience that they have here, but also to give them something to get excited about," Goddard said. "Like maybe I start my summer with a brand new bike because I went to school and I did my best there. I mean, that's just a great thing to work for."
Hayes Elementary was one of two schools in the Quad Cities to receive a grant from this program. Pleasant View Elementary school in Bettendorf also received a $1,000 grant.