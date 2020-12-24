Nearly 40 train cars derailed near Dixon, Illinois

A WQAD viewer reported the derailment happened just west of the Dixon quarry. Police said there have not been any reported injuries. Check back here for updates.

DIXON, Ill. — Nearly 40 train cars derailed in Lee County, Illinois Thursday morning leaking fuel, acid and oil.

Union-Pacific Railroad notified the Lee County Sheriff's Office just before 1:50 a.m. Dec. 24, 2020 that two of their westbound train cars had derailed near the intersection of Rock Island and Atkinson Roads, according to Sheriff John Simonton.

Just before 5 a.m., Union-Pacific re-contacted the sheriff's office that 29 of their train cars were now derailed spilling diesel fuel, nut oil and sulfuric acid. The spillage was contained and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene.

Around 10:30 a.m. Union-Pacific said a total of 39 out of 201 train cars derailed. The train was hauling mixed freight from Proviso, Illinois to North Platte, Nebraska, Union-Pacific said.

Emergency response personnel found products such as lumber, peanut oil and soybeans in the derailed cars. One of the cars was carrying sulfuric acid. Union-Pacific is assessing the scene and contractors are beginning the clean-up process.

There have been no reported injuries.