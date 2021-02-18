QC International Airport getting $2.8M grant from federal funding

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad City International Airport is getting nearly 3 million dollars in federal funding as part of coronavirus relief.
The airport announced its receiving of the $2.8 million grant in a press release on Wednesday, February 17.
The money comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program, which is funded by federal money from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 (CRRSA).
“As a facility that supports nearly 500 jobs, nearly 100 of which are employed directly by the Metropolitan Airport Authority (MAA), this funding ensures that we can continue to provide the level of service that we are known for while keeping the MAA workforce fully intact,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director. “I want to thank our elected officials here in Illinois and at the federal level for their support of the transportation sector. Air travel is critical to our country’s infrastructure and here locally, the airport’s economic impact is more than $500 million per year. This exceeded our expectations and we are thrilled.
This grant is a smaller portion of a $2 billion sum going out to support airports while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit the industry hard. QCIA has previously received $8 million from the CARES act, and is maintaining the early stages of stability and recovery.