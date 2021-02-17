Man charged with murder in connection to deadly house fire in Galesburg

A man has been charged in connection with a house fire in Galesburg that left one person dead and another person injured.

The fire was reported around 12:45 a.m., Sunday, February 14 in the 200 block of Pine Street. Two people were inside when the fire started, a 50-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman. Police said the man escaped with burn injuries. The woman, identified as Katrina Hainline, passed away inside the home.

"Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire had been intentionally set," said Galesburg Police Chief Russ Idle in a statement.

Investigators were led to arrest 38-year-old Donald A. Denniston, according to a police statement. He was charged with aggravated arson and first-degree murder.