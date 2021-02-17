CARROLL, Iowa — Several fire departments spent hours late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning putting out a fire at a propane business in rural Carroll County.
According to a volunteer firefighter on the scene, crews worked the fire from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. People at the scene told Local 5 propane tanks were igniting for a while, and "it sounded like jet engines taking off, the ground was shaking."
"I'm not gonna lie, I was a little nervous," one firefighter said.
The business is named Al's Corner Oil Company. It is a fueling station in rural Carroll as well as a space for businesses and individuals to buy large propane tanks.
One passerby, Wade Adams, said he could feel the explosion from about a mile away.
